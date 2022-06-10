 
entertainment
Friday Jun 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Grammys to introduce new awards for songwriting, song for social change

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 10, 2022

Grammys to introduce new awards for songwriting, song for social change

The Grammy Awards have five new categories from next year's ceremony. On Thursday, the organizers announced the honor of songwriting and special awards for songs that are ideal for social change.

The Recording Academy has announced that it will add an award to this year's songwriter (non-classical). This is a "qualified year."

The new categories include the best alternative music performances, the best Americana performances, the highest scored soundtracks for video games and other interactive media, and the best spoken word poems. The album is also included.

The Recording Academy has also announced that it will introduce a special prize for the best songs for social change. The award "must include lyrical content that addresses and promotes understanding in a timely manner. Peacebuilding and empathy."

Winners are selected and recorded by the Commission. Approved by the board of directors of the academy.

"We are very pleased to continue to foster an environment that celebrates these diverse communities of music creators and inspires change, progress and collaboration through the newly established awards and amendments." Harvey Mason Jr., Chief Executive Officer of the Academy. Said in a statement.

"The Academy's top priority is to effectively represent the music people we serve, an industry that listens to members every year and whose rules and guidelines continue to evolve. You need to make sure that it reflects. ”

The 2023 Grammy Awards will be the 65th edition of the annual ceremony, which is the highest honor in the music industry.

This year's ceremony was postponed from January to April and moved from Los Angeles to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas amid a surge in COVID-19 cases...Reuters

More From Entertainment:

'Amber Heard didn’t take accountability for anything,' claims Johnny Depp's lawyer

'Amber Heard didn’t take accountability for anything,' claims Johnny Depp's lawyer
Prince Harry and Meghan snubbed by Kate Middle and William during UK visit?

Prince Harry and Meghan snubbed by Kate Middle and William during UK visit?
Queen taught Prince Charles, William and George vital royal lesson with balcony move, says expert

Queen taught Prince Charles, William and George vital royal lesson with balcony move, says expert
Meghan Markle urged to apologise to UK over 'failed attacks' on monarchy

Meghan Markle urged to apologise to UK over 'failed attacks' on monarchy
Johnny Depp's lawyers first tell-all interview: Camille Vasquez and Chew answer the questions

Johnny Depp's lawyers first tell-all interview: Camille Vasquez and Chew answer the questions
James Caroll, Brookside actor, dies

James Caroll, Brookside actor, dies
How much Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s courtroom notebook is being auctioned for?

How much Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s courtroom notebook is being auctioned for?
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez responds to Amber Heard's spox, says 'domestic violence has no gender'

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez responds to Amber Heard's spox, says 'domestic violence has no gender'
Prince Harry wanted Firm to ‘drop everything for him’: report

Prince Harry wanted Firm to ‘drop everything for him’: report
Meghan Markle’s popularity in decline: ‘A spectacular decline and fall!’

Meghan Markle’s popularity in decline: ‘A spectacular decline and fall!’
Georgina Rodriguez cozies up with man of her ‘dreams’ Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez cozies up with man of her ‘dreams’ Cristiano Ronaldo
Nick Jonas shares he is ‘doing much better’ after softball injury

Nick Jonas shares he is ‘doing much better’ after softball injury

Latest

view all