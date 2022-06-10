Grammys to introduce new awards for songwriting, song for social change

The Grammy Awards have five new categories from next year's ceremony. On Thursday, the organizers announced the honor of songwriting and special awards for songs that are ideal for social change.

The Recording Academy has announced that it will add an award to this year's songwriter (non-classical). This is a "qualified year."

The new categories include the best alternative music performances, the best Americana performances, the highest scored soundtracks for video games and other interactive media, and the best spoken word poems. The album is also included.

The Recording Academy has also announced that it will introduce a special prize for the best songs for social change. The award "must include lyrical content that addresses and promotes understanding in a timely manner. Peacebuilding and empathy."

Winners are selected and recorded by the Commission. Approved by the board of directors of the academy.

"We are very pleased to continue to foster an environment that celebrates these diverse communities of music creators and inspires change, progress and collaboration through the newly established awards and amendments." Harvey Mason Jr., Chief Executive Officer of the Academy. Said in a statement.

"The Academy's top priority is to effectively represent the music people we serve, an industry that listens to members every year and whose rules and guidelines continue to evolve. You need to make sure that it reflects. ”

The 2023 Grammy Awards will be the 65th edition of the annual ceremony, which is the highest honor in the music industry.

This year's ceremony was postponed from January to April and moved from Los Angeles to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas amid a surge in COVID-19 cases...Reuters