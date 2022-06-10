 
entertainment
Friday Jun 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears 'aggressive' ex-husband goes Instagram Live to 'crash her wedding'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 10, 2022

Britney Spears aggressive ex-husband goes Instagram Live to crash her wedding
Britney Spears 'aggressive' ex-husband goes Instagram Live to 'crash her wedding'

Britney Spears is followed by more drama on her wedding day!

The pop star faced major inconvenience at her wedding when ex-husband Jason Alexander crashed the venue in a bid to sabotage the nuptials.

“Britney is shaken but doesn’t want to let this get her down,” a source tells Page Six.

Spears tied the knot with boyfriend Sam Asghari on Thursday in California, surrounded by 60 guests in attendance.

“Everyone is thankfully safe, and Jason is no longer on the property,” the source adds.

Alexander went live on Instagram as he made his way up to the second floor of Spears' house to 'crash the wedding.'

Ventura County police arrested Alexander, 40, shortly after.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre blamed for 'touching woman without consent'

Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre blamed for 'touching woman without consent'
BTS to release new album ‘Proof’ on Friday

BTS to release new album ‘Proof’ on Friday
Prince William, Kate Middleton made 'no effort' with blood Lilibet during Jubilee

Prince William, Kate Middleton made 'no effort' with blood Lilibet during Jubilee
Camille Vasquez says it is 'unethical' to date Johnny Depp, adds 'I love really deeply'

Camille Vasquez says it is 'unethical' to date Johnny Depp, adds 'I love really deeply'
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are married!

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are married!
Kim Kardashian 'trusts' Pete Davidson with kids, he gives them 'a lot of attention'

Kim Kardashian 'trusts' Pete Davidson with kids, he gives them 'a lot of attention'
Prince William: Citizen showers praises on future king after Duke makes kind gesture

Prince William: Citizen showers praises on future king after Duke makes kind gesture

Johnny Depp pays tribute to Hollywood actress in new song after winning lawsuit against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp pays tribute to Hollywood actress in new song after winning lawsuit against Amber Heard

Prince Harry's lawyers say paper implied he had lied, UK court hears

Prince Harry's lawyers say paper implied he had lied, UK court hears
Prince William spotted selling homeless magazine in London

Prince William spotted selling homeless magazine in London
Kris Jenner, million others react as Justin Bieber extols Kanye West

Kris Jenner, million others react as Justin Bieber extols Kanye West

Grammys to introduce new awards for songwriting, song for social change

Grammys to introduce new awards for songwriting, song for social change

Latest

view all