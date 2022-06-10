Johnny Depp hidden talent disclosed after Amber Heard defamation trial

British guitarist Jeff Beck has disclosed the hidden talent of his old friend Hollywood actor Johnny Depp as they are set to release their album on July 15.



The 13-track record entitled "18" is largely comprised of covers, the statement from Depp and Beck said, with music from artists including the Beach Boys, Marvin Gaye and the Velvet Underground.

The duo met in 2016, bonding "over cars and guitars" before Beck, 77, said he began to appreciate "Depp´s serious songwriting skills and ear for music."

The musician, who is currently on tour in Europe with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor as a special guest, said, "When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity. We would joke about how we felt 18 again, so that just became the album title too."

It´s far from Depp´s first foray into music: the actor for more than a decade has recorded and toured with the Hollywood Vampires, a supergroup he started with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry.

"It´s an extraordinary honor to play and write music with Jeff, one of the true greats and someone I am now privileged enough to call my brother," Depp said in the statement.

Johnny Depp and Jeff are releasing the album after the actor last week won $15 million in a defamation suit against his former wife Amber Heard, who was awarded $2 million.