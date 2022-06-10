 
Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez talks of ‘running on fumes’ amid trial

Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez talks of ‘running on fumes’ during the course of the defamation trial against Amber Heard.

Vasquez offered this insight during one of her latest interviews with People magazine.

There, she explained how for months, “After court, we would go back to the hotel where we lived and was our little nest if you will.”

She also admitted, “We would change. We would have food served. Then we had two war rooms where we would be until sometimes 5:00 in the morning the next day. It was very intense.”

She also explained, “My team would stay up till 5, 5:30, and slide whatever it was that we were working on under my door. I would wake up to them under my door and they would sleep for an hour, an hour and a half. Then we would all go to court together. I mean, we were really running on fumes."

