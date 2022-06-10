 
Friday Jun 10 2022
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s matchmaker speaks out

Friday Jun 10, 2022

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s matchmaker Michael Cha recently spoke out on the couple’s romance.

During his appearance on the SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, the 39-year-old Saturday Night Live star revealed that he was the one who came up with the Aladdin sketch for the show.

The sketch sparked the romance between Pete and the 41-year-old Skims founder.

Cha jokingly revealed that the comedian hasn’t thanked him for getting the couple together with the help of his skit. “Absolutely not. He hasn’t mentioned it,” Cha said.

The show’s host said, “You are quite the matchmaker. You wrote the Aladdin sketch for Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian,” while he added. “Look at all the trouble you started.”

“First of all, now Pete is ensconced in this Kardashian lifestyle. Did he ever come to you and say "Thank you for writing this I got to make out with this chick and now I'm with her?” the radio show asked.

“In fact, this is the first I’ve heard they’re dating. Is it serious?” Cha joked in response.

