 
entertainment
Friday Jun 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie to direct Eternals co-star Salma Hayek in upcoming film

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 10, 2022

Angelina Jolie to direct Eternals co-star Salma Hayek in upcoming film
Angelina Jolie to direct Eternals co-star Salma Hayek in upcoming film

Angelina Jolie is ready to wear her directorial shoes!

The actress is returning to film making with self-produced and self-written film Without Blood starring Eternals co-star Salma Hayek

In an interview by Entertainment Tonight, the Maleficent actress gave a statement about her film, saying: "I'm honored to be here in Italy to bring this very special material to film, and to have been entrusted by Alessandro Baricco with the adaptation of his book, with its unique poetry and emotion and way of looking at war, and the questions it poses about what we search for after trauma or loss or injustice."

The shooting for the film will take place in Rome, Italy.

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham forgets wife Victoria while naming his favorite tattoos

David Beckham forgets wife Victoria while naming his favorite tattoos
Johnny Depp's win in trial 'derails' #MeToo? Emma Thompson speaks out

Johnny Depp's win in trial 'derails' #MeToo? Emma Thompson speaks out
Prince Harry, William meeting expected in August for THIS reason

Prince Harry, William meeting expected in August for THIS reason
Johnny Depp seemingly bashes daughter Lily-Rose Depp over ‘cunning silence’ in NFT

Johnny Depp seemingly bashes daughter Lily-Rose Depp over ‘cunning silence’ in NFT
Kate Middleton 'secretly' meets polling chief after Meghan popularity declines

Kate Middleton 'secretly' meets polling chief after Meghan popularity declines
Ray Liotta’s daughter Karsen remembers late father with heartfelt tribute

Ray Liotta’s daughter Karsen remembers late father with heartfelt tribute
Queen wanted George, Charlotte, Louis to play with Archie, Lilibet?

Queen wanted George, Charlotte, Louis to play with Archie, Lilibet?
Prince Harry’s legal battle in UK gets new update following Jubilee stint

Prince Harry’s legal battle in UK gets new update following Jubilee stint
Princess Eugenie marks special day with son August in rare snap: See here

Princess Eugenie marks special day with son August in rare snap: See here
Gabrielle Union shares harsh reality of living with anxiety, PTSD for 30 years

Gabrielle Union shares harsh reality of living with anxiety, PTSD for 30 years
Robert De Niro reveals he is not a fan of 'this' singer

Robert De Niro reveals he is not a fan of 'this' singer

Latest

view all