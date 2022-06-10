 
Showbiz
Friday Jun 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Anushka Sharma takes a motherly oath to ‘carry’ daughter Vamika ‘forever’

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 10, 2022

Anushka Sharma takes a motherly oath to ‘carry’ daughter Vamika ‘forever’
Anushka Sharma takes a motherly oath to ‘carry’ daughter Vamika ‘forever’

Anushka Sharma pledges 'forever' to little munchkin Vamika.

The actress posted a picture on her Instagram with daughter amid vacations with husband Virat Kohli, wherein she makes a promise to always carry her little one, even in afterlife.

The PK star and her famous cricketer husband turned to her social media to share a photo featuring her toddler in a stroller.

“Will carry you through this world and the next and beyond my life," she captioned the adorable photo.

Take a look:

Anushka Sharma takes a motherly oath to ‘carry’ daughter Vamika ‘forever’



More From Showbiz:

Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry discloses breast cancer diagnosis: Watch

Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry discloses breast cancer diagnosis: Watch
Mathira gives her two cents on Aamir Liaquat being trolled online:’everyone made fun of him’

Mathira gives her two cents on Aamir Liaquat being trolled online:’everyone made fun of him’
‘Pregnant & Powerful’ Sonam Kapoor is a sight to behold in THESE pictures

‘Pregnant & Powerful’ Sonam Kapoor is a sight to behold in THESE pictures
Aamir Liaquat had reconciliation plans with Dania Malik?

Aamir Liaquat had reconciliation plans with Dania Malik?
Sonam Kapoor Birthday: Actor receives love from Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma & others

Sonam Kapoor Birthday: Actor receives love from Anil Kapoor, Anushka Sharma & others
Faysal Qureshi, Armeena Khan and others react to Amir Liaquat’s sudden death

Faysal Qureshi, Armeena Khan and others react to Amir Liaquat’s sudden death

Anushka Sharma shares loved up snap with hubby Virat Kohli from their vacation: See pic

Anushka Sharma shares loved up snap with hubby Virat Kohli from their vacation: See pic
Sara Ali khan shows off abs in post-workout picture: ‘Self-love’

Sara Ali khan shows off abs in post-workout picture: ‘Self-love’
Priyanka Chopra stuns in figure-hugging gown in Paris: See

Priyanka Chopra stuns in figure-hugging gown in Paris: See
Shahrukh Khan’s supportive reaction to wife Gauri’s design class wins hearts: Video

Shahrukh Khan’s supportive reaction to wife Gauri’s design class wins hearts: Video
Video: Virat Kohli’s ‘protective’ gesture to Anushka Sharma breaks the internet

Video: Virat Kohli’s ‘protective’ gesture to Anushka Sharma breaks the internet
Salman Khan shares a major update on safety amid threat letter fears

Salman Khan shares a major update on safety amid threat letter fears

Latest

view all