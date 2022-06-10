Anushka Sharma takes a motherly oath to ‘carry’ daughter Vamika ‘forever’

Anushka Sharma pledges 'forever' to little munchkin Vamika.

The actress posted a picture on her Instagram with daughter amid vacations with husband Virat Kohli, wherein she makes a promise to always carry her little one, even in afterlife.

The PK star and her famous cricketer husband turned to her social media to share a photo featuring her toddler in a stroller.

“Will carry you through this world and the next and beyond my life," she captioned the adorable photo.



