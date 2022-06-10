 
entertainment
Friday Jun 10 2022
Princess Eugenie marks special day with son August in rare snap: See here

Friday Jun 10, 2022

Princess Eugenie is making the most of early motherhood with son August, and after introducing him to the public at the Queen’s Jubilee, shared another rare look into life with him on Thursday.

32-year-old Eugenie, the granddaughter of the Queen through son Prince Andrew, took to Instagram to share a sweet photograph of the little royal’s nursery, just days after she introduced him to the world at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Marking World Ocean’s Day with her 1.6 million followers on Instagram, Eugenie shared a photo of herself and August with an illustration book filled with aquatic life.

In the background, Princess Eugenie’s followers could see what seemed to be August’s nursery in the UK, with classic taupe carpet and white-washed walls.

Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are reportedly still in the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, however, will soon be moving to Portugal where Jack is said to have secured a million-dollar job opportunity.


