Molly Mae Hague glows in new mirror selfies during second pregnancy

Molly-Mae Hague is expecting her second child and is putting her growing baby bump on full display.

On Tuesday, the Maebe founder shared new photos featuring her boyfriend, Tommy Fury, and their daughter, Bambi, as the family prepares to welcome their fourth member.

The influencer, 26, took to Instagram to share a number of mirror selfies showcasing her bump, alongside other shots of her with three-year-old daughter Bambi.

In another photo, Molly posed in a black-and-white snap from her recent work trip to Abu Dhabi, flaunting her figure in a top and an open linen shirt. She also shared a family moment, cuddling up with Bambi and Tommy in bed.

The Love Island star also offered a glimpse into the gender reveal for her unborn child, with several cream heart-shaped balloons filling their living room and and an envelope that read 'Baby' on the front.

Molly revealed that they had already know the baby's gender and have even decided on a name, which she may share soon. Fans had previously become convinced that she had 'accidentally' let slip the baby's gender in a YouTube video last month.

For those unaware, the former Love Island star recently shared she is six months pregnant with her second child after rekindling her romance with Tommy Fury last year.