Selena Gomez finally makes choice after fans ‘begged' her to leave Benny

Selena Gomez makes bombshell decision about life with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez revealed her decision about whether she wants to stay with Benny Blanco.

On the latest episode of Friends Keep Secrets, the podcast hosted by her husband Benny Blanco alongside Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco, Gomez opened up about her hopes for the future.

She shocked fans sharing her hopes to have four children with Blanco.

“I want four, but that’s out there,” Gomez admitted, smiling as she joined the conversation about family plans.

The Rare Beauty founder explained that her dream stems from a touching moment in the holiday classic The Family Stone.

Gomez said Diane Keaton’s portrayal of the family matriarch reminded her of her own “nana.”

The film’s iconic dinner scene left a lasting impression on her.

“One day at my dinner table, when I’m her age, I want to see that dinner table,” Gomez shared.

“Whatever happens, happens… But my dream for sure was that scene where they're all at the dinner table and they're just with their partners or their significant others or kids or single and it's just like this beautiful cast of characters."

Blanco, who has long expressed his desire to become a father, echoed the sentiment.

Before their marriage in September 2025 in Santa Barbara, he told InStyle that he was “dreaming and praying” to one day have children.

For Gomez, the vision isn’t just about numbers.

Rather, it’s about building a community of family.

“It’s actually going to be crazy hell until they become adults,” she joked, but the warmth in her voice made it clear that the chaos is part of the dream.

Though fans have been vocal with some even criticizing their relationship after Blanco’s ‘dirty feet’ controversy, the couple’s bond appears unwavering.

So much so, that Taylor Swift’s friend kissed the music producer’s feet during the podcast much to her fans’ dismay.