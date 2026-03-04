Harry Styles addresses downsides of 'fame': 'There's almost sadness...'

Harry Styles reveals how fame sometimes distracts him from his craft

Harry Styles, the Grammy-winning artist, has earned a global recognition with his amazing craft, but he thinks fame does not always look pleasing.

Former One Direction singer, after the split of the band, went on to pursue his solo career, releasing three studio albums; the fourth one is just around the corner.

Styles is recognized as one of the world’s biggest and accomplished stars. But in a recent interview, he painted a different picture of fame.

According to him, sometimes he feels detached from his own craft due to the popularity.

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker emphasized that making new music feels so pure at times where it’s finished, “it is just yours.”

For Harry, "there's almost a sadness at the handing-over". Releasing it for the audience is like giving it away like “sending your kid to school” and then “it feels somewhat detached from you.”

In an interview with Runner’s World, the 32-year-old singer confessed, "Only in the last couple of years have I realized how much of people's responses to it are not necessarily about me at all. I think I'm of less importance.”

However, he also admitted that realizing that it’s not about him can be scary, but at the same time, it can be freeing too as it reminds him that his job is to remain a person and keep making music.

Styles new album, "Kiss All the Time. Disco", Occasionally is coming out on March 6.