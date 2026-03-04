Inside Megan Fox's perfect reply to social media conspiracy: Read

Is it really Instagram without a conspiracy theory?

Megan Fox returned to the platform March 03 with a set of sultry new photos – black cropped tee, matching G-string, full bombshell energy – and captioned her story, “I'm alive. New pics just dropped.”

Simple. Direct. Apparently… suspicious?

One follower wasn’t convinced, commenting, “This isn't Megan. This is a Clone.”

Megan’s response? Instant classic.

“B---h a clone could never.”

And just like that, the internet had its quote of the week.

The post also caught the attention of her ex, Machine Gun Kelly, who chimed in with, “Stoked I have your phone number.” Subtle? Not exactly. Effective? Absolutely.

The former couple share 14-month-old daughter Saga Blade, born three months after they split in September 2024. MGK – who’s also dad to Casie Colson Baker with Emma Cannon – has previously reflected on their relationship during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

“It truly was an epic story of love, pain and a lot of magic,” he said. “I had it with a person who is the greatest partner, the greatest partner to have had a child with.”

Meanwhile, Megan’s older kids – Noah, Bodi and Journey, whom she shares with Brian Austin Green – are ready for big sibling duty.

“The kids are all super excited for another addition to the family,” she previously said, “and have promised to help out and pitch in.”

Clone rumours aside, one thing’s clear: Megan’s very real—and still running the timeline.