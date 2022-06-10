 
entertainment
Friday Jun 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, William meeting expected in August for THIS reason

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 10, 2022

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry will return to UK and likely to reunite with his elder brother Prince William on the death anniversary of their mother Princess Diana in August.

The 25th death anniversary of Princess Diana will fall on August 31.

According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams the two brothers could reunite for the death anniversary of Diana in August.

He said, "And also, with the 25th anniversary, we don't know what's going to happen. Quite a bit may, again, featuring William and Harry possibly. So I think that will be difficult."

Prince Harry visited UK with wife Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet during the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth, however, royal author Angela Levin claimed that the Duke of Sussex ‘looked absolutely furious’ over brother’s snub.

Harry and Meghan reportedly invited William and Kate Middleton to Lilibet's birthday party at Frogmore Cottage on June 4.

The Cambridges were unable to attend the birthday as they were miles away in Cardiff, Wales for a pre-scheduled engagement.

