Queen’s Jubilee snub will ‘haunt’ Prince Harry for the ‘rest of his life’

file footage

Prince Harry returned to the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee last week, however, was relegated to lower status as a royal at the event, and a royal expert says the treatment will ‘haunt’ him for the ‘rest of his life’.

As per The Daily Mail, royal biographer and commentator Duncan Larcombe sounded off on Prince Harry’s highly-publicised UK trip after it was reported that both Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were ‘snubbed’ by other senior royals during the trip.

Commenting on Harry and Meghan’s limited public appearance at the Jubilee, Larcombe said: “Those four days will haunt Prince Harry for the rest of his life.”

He added: “They (the Duke and Duchess of Sussex) were relegated to sitting behind the Duke of Gloucester (at the Thanksgiving service).”

Larcombe further said: “They didn't take part in any way, shape or form visibly at the Trooping of the Colour… Harry will be fuming about the way he and his family were treated, if it was Prince William and the Royal Family who said, "you’re not coming to the royal box", whilst other minor royals were at those events.”

Prince Harry and Meghan also notably jetted off from the UK for US early, even before the Platinum Jubilee festivities wrapped up on Sunday, June 5.



