 
entertainment
Friday Jun 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen’s Jubilee snub will ‘haunt’ Prince Harry for the ‘rest of his life’

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 10, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry returned to the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee last week, however, was relegated to lower status as a royal at the event, and a royal expert says the treatment will ‘haunt’ him for the ‘rest of his life’.

As per The Daily Mail, royal biographer and commentator Duncan Larcombe sounded off on Prince Harry’s highly-publicised UK trip after it was reported that both Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were ‘snubbed’ by other senior royals during the trip.

Commenting on Harry and Meghan’s limited public appearance at the Jubilee, Larcombe said: “Those four days will haunt Prince Harry for the rest of his life.”

He added: “They (the Duke and Duchess of Sussex) were relegated to sitting behind the Duke of Gloucester (at the Thanksgiving service).”

Larcombe further said: “They didn't take part in any way, shape or form visibly at the Trooping of the Colour… Harry will be fuming about the way he and his family were treated, if it was Prince William and the Royal Family who said, "you’re not coming to the royal box", whilst other minor royals were at those events.”

Prince Harry and Meghan also notably jetted off from the UK for US early, even before the Platinum Jubilee festivities wrapped up on Sunday, June 5. 


More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard’s lawyer accused of ‘gaslighting’ the public

Amber Heard’s lawyer accused of ‘gaslighting’ the public
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari wedding photos out! See pics here

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari wedding photos out! See pics here

Meghan Markle will share Jubilee footage with Netflix: ‘No doubt’

Meghan Markle will share Jubilee footage with Netflix: ‘No doubt’
Law professor targets Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez in ‘offensive’ tweets

Law professor targets Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez in ‘offensive’ tweets
Prince Harry needs ‘coaching’ to ‘interact’ with Prince William: ‘Embarrassing!’

Prince Harry needs ‘coaching’ to ‘interact’ with Prince William: ‘Embarrassing!’
Angelina Jolie made ‘huge effort’ to nurture Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s dance dreams: reports

Angelina Jolie made ‘huge effort’ to nurture Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s dance dreams: reports
Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani declares she won’t be 'another Tom Holland'

Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani declares she won’t be 'another Tom Holland'
Australia’s longest-running soap Neighbours calls it a wrap

Australia’s longest-running soap Neighbours calls it a wrap
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘won’t even be newsworthy’ in ‘a few years’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘won’t even be newsworthy’ in ‘a few years’
Halsey accused of 'disability discrimination' and 'non-payment of overtime wages'

Halsey accused of 'disability discrimination' and 'non-payment of overtime wages'
Kylie Jenner leaves fans jaw-dropped with selfie in $200K Lamborghini

Kylie Jenner leaves fans jaw-dropped with selfie in $200K Lamborghini
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘running into brick walls’ with the Firm

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘running into brick walls’ with the Firm

Latest

view all