Prince Harry, Meghan relegated to ‘second row’ at Jubilee for THIS reason

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were made to sit far away from senior royal family members at the Queen’s Jubilee thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral, and royal experts have weighed in on why the decision must’ve been made.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were notably allocated seats on the other side of the aisle as other royal family members, including Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

In fact, the Cambridges and the Sussexes did not interact with each other at all during the Jubilee weekend.

Commenting on this, The Daily Mail diary editor Richard Eden said on Palace Confidential that the seating may have been carefully thought out, with Princess Beatrice and Eugenie also asked to block the Sussexes from being photographed with the senior royals.

Eden said: “There was a procession to leave the cathedral and it meant that Harry and Meghan were far behind. They had to wait for everyone else in their row to leave first so they couldn't be photographed, they weren't in the same shots as Prince Charles or the Cambridges.”

Royal correspondent Victoria Murphy echoed his comments, saying that the seating arrangement must have been decided well in advance.

“It's hard not to look at it as a sign, if not the distance between the brothers – that physical distance between them in that seating plan,” she said.



