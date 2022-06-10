 
Friday Jun 10 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘won’t even be newsworthy’ in ‘a few years’

Friday Jun 10, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have just been issued a warning regarding their ‘lack of newsworthiness’ in the next couple of years.

Daily Mail columnist Robert Hardman made this claim during his latest appearance on the Palace Confidential podcast.

He began by pointing out the couple’s decision to stay lowkey and admitted, “They turned up at the things they said they would turn up at and not at other things.”

“And I think that will have gone a long way toward normalising if you like, their return to these shores,” at the end of the day.

Before concluding he also added, “And I think in a couple of years it won't even be newsworthy if they just pop back for something.”

