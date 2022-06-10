 
entertainment
Friday Jun 10 2022
Angelina Jolie made ‘huge effort’ to nurture Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s dance dreams: reports

Friday Jun 10, 2022

Angelina Jolie might be tackling her messy divorce with Brad Pitt but the actor is not overlooking her kids as the source revealed that she made huge efforts to ‘nurture’ Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s dance dreams.

An insider spilt the beans to Hollywood Life, “Angelina has made a huge effort to nurture her kids’ interests in all kinds of things and over the years.”

“[S]he’s enrolled them in everything from art classes to computer programming to martial arts and at one point or another, all the kids have tried out dance lessons,” the source continued.

The insider also said that the Maleficent actor noticed her 16-year-old daughter's passion for dance.

“Shiloh started out with private lessons before she joined a small studio near their house and then all through the pandemic, she was doing zoom classes. She’s very committed to it,” the insider dished out.

“Angelina‘s amazed by how talented Shiloh is, but more than that she loves to see how happy Shiloh is when she’s dancing. A career in dance is something that she could pursue one day, but Angelina is not pushing her in that direction at all, she encourages her to do it simply because it makes her happy,” the insider added.

