‘Stranger Things’ 4 volume 2 trailer is out: Fans hint at Eleven vs. Vecna face-off

Netflix has finally released the thrilling teaser trailer for the upcoming installment of Stranger Things season four, volume 2.

While fans will have to wait for another three weeks to know how the popular horror sci-fi series will end, the streaming giant released the first trailer for Volume 2 during the streaming platform’s weeklong Geeked Week event.

The latest teaser trailer featured cryptic yet exciting moments including Eleven (played by Millie Bobby Brown) battling to regain her powers to stop the Upside Down from taking over Hawkins.





The teaser starts with Vecna's horrifying voice saying, "It is over, Eleven. You have freed me."

The first seven episodes from volume 1 were released on the streaming platform during Memorial Day weekend.

Stranger Things season 4, volume 2 premieres July 1 on Netflix.