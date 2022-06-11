Names of celebrities who attended Britney Spears and Sam Asghari wedding revealed

 
entertainment
Britney Spears on Friday shared the names of the celebrities who attended her wedding to Sam Asghari.

According to the singer, Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton were prominent among those who attended her wedding.

Britney Spears married her longtime partner Sam Asghari at a Southern California ceremony.

Asghari’s representative Brandon Cohen confirmed the couple’s nuptials. He said: “I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married. I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way.”

Hours later, Britney Spears took to Instagram to share multiple pictures of her wedding with Sam Asghari.


