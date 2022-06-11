 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 11 2022
Prince Harry Jubilee 'exclusion' will 'haunt him for the rest of his life': Expert

Prince Harry Jubilee 'exclusion' will 'haunt him for the rest of his life': Expert

Prince Harry will be 'haunted' by the bruise of Platinum Jubilee for the rest of his life, says biographer.

Expert Duncan Larcombe told True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat: "Those four days will haunt Prince Harry for the rest of his life.

"They [The Duke and Duchess of Sussex] were relegated to sitting behind the Duke of Gloucester.

"They didn't take part in any way, shape or form visibly at the Trooping of the Colour and fair play to them.

"You can take your pick with things they were excluded from this weekend, whether they excluded themselves or not, they flew home on a private jet before the thing had even finished.

"That you could say was just them being respectful of not stealing the limelight but that will not be how Prince Harry sees it.

"He will be fuming about the way he and his family were treated - if it was the Royal Family who said, ‘you’re not coming to the royal box’, 'you are not going to sit there while the likes of Mike Tindall and other minor non-working royals were there." 

Prince Harry and Meghan did not attend any of the royal events during the Jubilee weekend, except for the Thanksgiving Service. The couple jetted back to US ahead of the final day of ceelbrations.

