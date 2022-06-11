BTS promotes new album with New York pop-up shop

 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 11 2022
South Korean K-pop boy band BTS are promoting the release of their new album with pop-up shops in New York City and Los Angeles.

Fans lined up from 7am on Friday to be among the first to purchase exclusive items created just for New York.

"It's hardly ever in New York, it's mostly LA – so, for them to do it here, it was just like, had to come," said fan Adriana Guzman.

Daniel Ealacios was directed to the store by his sister in Texas who was hoping her brother would snag her some merch. T-shirts will sell for $55, with hoodies priced at $120, and posters $18.

The group released their new album "Proof" on Friday in a highly anticipated return to the music scene as they celebrate the ninth anniversary of their debut.

The seven-member group last year became the first Asian band to win artist of the year at the American Music Awards.

Last week, they met U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss hate crimes targeting Asians.

