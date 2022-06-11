 
entertainment
Johnny Depp’s popularity plummets after defamation trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has been ruling over social media amidst the blockbuster trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard but the new polls revealed that the actor’s popularity has decreased.

According to the data published by a Morning Consult poll, published on Wednesday, a significant drop in Depp’s popularity has been noticed post-trial, especially among baby boomers and men.

The study concluded that 68% of U.S. adults used to view Depp favourably before the trial but the numbers have dropped to 56% after his win in the trial.

The opinion of baby boomers worsened the most with a drop to 37% from 59 while some 26% of men viewed Depp as unfavourable in June, compared to 17% who had a similar opinion in April.

Moreover, the poll found that 72% of millennials view Depp favourably after the trial which is a drop from 78% in April.

There has been a significant change in Gen Z’s opinions as there only 2% view Depp favourably which has dropped from 70% in April.

