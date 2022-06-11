Halsey, Alev Aydin’s new video song ‘So Good’ depicts their beautiful love story

Halsey’s new video song is “So Good”!

While on her “Love and Power” tour, the Without me singer released the video for her new song ‘So Good’, showing a glimpse of how it is going for her and partner Alev Aydin and the couple’s 11-year-old son Ender.



The ballad gives an insight in to her love life and spills the beans on her journey towards motherhood.



Explaining why this song has a special place in her heart, “Alev and I first met because he was supposed to write and direct a movie about my life," the singer said. "We started a family and now he's written and directed this little film about OUR life."

Halsey describes that the video song is about, “the pangs of longing for what could be…and what became.”

“You're all I think about and everywhere I look, I know it's bad, but we could be so good”, Halsey sings.

Take a look:



