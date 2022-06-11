 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Jubilee role causing Netflix 'anguish'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 11, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markles Jubilee role causing Netflix anguish
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Jubilee role causing Netflix 'anguish'

Experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘unlikely’ to have made amends with Netflix given their ‘back-burner’ role in the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.

Professor and author Cele Otnes made this claim during her interview with Express UK.

She was quoted saying, “Of course, it's hard to know whether the very back-burner role the Sussexes played was by design, but it did seem ironic that with all the talk of security concerns, Meghan was not shy about rolling the car window down and waving to engage the public.”

“In truth, I think they were essentially a non-story at the Jubilee, which was likely the Firm's goal, but unlikely the goal of Netflix.”

“And being a non-story is unlikely the goal of any brand, including the Sussexes'.”

“The Royal Family is likely treating most of their interactions with Harry and Meghan with caution if not suspicion.

“So long the Netflix contract requires lots of content about Brand Sussex, that's probably prudent on the Royal Family's part.”

“In addition, there's the fact that Harry is writing a book. It will be interesting to see the consequences [or] fallout from that action, and what the Sussexes' roles will be in further family and cultural rituals.”

“I think the message was sent with a bullet that if you want to be distanced from or even out of the Firm, the Royal Family is happy to honour that request, and help that goal along.”

More From Entertainment:

Chef shares true feeling for making Lilibet birthday cake

Chef shares true feeling for making Lilibet birthday cake
Prince Andrew branded 'absolute fool' over £1.6 million Swiss debt

Prince Andrew branded 'absolute fool' over £1.6 million Swiss debt
Johnny Depp v Amber Heard: Notebook with Jury's reactions during trial sold for $15K

Johnny Depp v Amber Heard: Notebook with Jury's reactions during trial sold for $15K

Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton team up for Formula 1 movie on Apple

Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton team up for Formula 1 movie on Apple
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry tipped for famous UK dance show 'invite'?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry tipped for famous UK dance show 'invite'?
Jennifer Aniston enthrals fans as she teased new project with Sebastian Stan

Jennifer Aniston enthrals fans as she teased new project with Sebastian Stan
Johnny Depp’s ex Kate Moss copies actor’s style after Amber Heard trial?

Johnny Depp’s ex Kate Moss copies actor’s style after Amber Heard trial?
Johnny Depp’s career ‘unsalvageable’ after Amber Heard defamation win? Insider

Johnny Depp’s career ‘unsalvageable’ after Amber Heard defamation win? Insider
Halsey, Alev Aydin’s new video song ‘So Good’ depicts their beautiful love story

Halsey, Alev Aydin’s new video song ‘So Good’ depicts their beautiful love story
Chris Evans breaks silence on his rumoured affair with Shakira

Chris Evans breaks silence on his rumoured affair with Shakira
Johnny Depp’s popularity plummets after defamation trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s popularity plummets after defamation trial against Amber Heard
Paps catch first glimpse of Amber Heard since Johnny Depp defamation trial loss

Paps catch first glimpse of Amber Heard since Johnny Depp defamation trial loss

Latest

view all