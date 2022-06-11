Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had ‘tantrum’ over ‘not being centre stage’?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire due to their alleged desires to be branded ‘centre stage’ material’ at the Queen’s Jubilee.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl made this claim in her interview with True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat.

She began her observation by offering some insight into the ‘real reason’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle preferred flying back, to staying for the entire celebrations.

She explained, “I honestly think it’s [because].... they knew that they wouldn’t be in that front row. And why did they leave the Royal Family?”

“They left because they weren’t in the front row. I believe that’s why they weren't at the other celebrations as they did not have centre stage seats.”