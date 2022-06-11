 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had ‘tantrum’ over ‘not being centre stage’?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 11, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had ‘tantrum’ over ‘not being centre stage’?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had ‘tantrum’ over ‘not being centre stage’?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire due to their alleged desires to be branded ‘centre stage’ material’ at the Queen’s Jubilee.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl made this claim in her interview with True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat.

She began her observation by offering some insight into the ‘real reason’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle preferred flying back, to staying for the entire celebrations.

She explained, “I honestly think it’s [because].... they knew that they wouldn’t be in that front row. And why did they leave the Royal Family?”

“They left because they weren’t in the front row. I believe that’s why they weren't at the other celebrations as they did not have centre stage seats.”

More From Entertainment:

Lewis Hamilton opens up about Brad Pitt Formula One film

Lewis Hamilton opens up about Brad Pitt Formula One film
Britney Spears ‘cried’ during her wedding with beau Sam Asghari

Britney Spears ‘cried’ during her wedding with beau Sam Asghari
Drew Barrymore pens heartfelt note for Britney Spears on her ‘fairy tale wedding’

Drew Barrymore pens heartfelt note for Britney Spears on her ‘fairy tale wedding’

Amber Heard daughter Oonagh Paige name meaning disclosed

Amber Heard daughter Oonagh Paige name meaning disclosed
Britney Spears’ sons didn’t attend wedding to Sam Asghari for shocking reason

Britney Spears’ sons didn’t attend wedding to Sam Asghari for shocking reason
Justin Bieber gets support from wife Hailey, pals amid Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Justin Bieber gets support from wife Hailey, pals amid Ramsay Hunt Syndrome
Chef shares true feeling for making Lilibet birthday cake

Chef shares true feeling for making Lilibet birthday cake
Prince Andrew branded 'absolute fool' over £1.6 million Swiss debt

Prince Andrew branded 'absolute fool' over £1.6 million Swiss debt
Johnny Depp v Amber Heard: Notebook with Jury's reactions during trial sold for $15K

Johnny Depp v Amber Heard: Notebook with Jury's reactions during trial sold for $15K

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘unnecessary’: ‘Needed for dirt slinging’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘unnecessary’: ‘Needed for dirt slinging’
Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton team up for Formula 1 movie on Apple

Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton team up for Formula 1 movie on Apple
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry tipped for famous UK dance show 'invite'?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry tipped for famous UK dance show 'invite'?

Latest

view all