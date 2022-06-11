Expert weighs in on Justin Bieber’s facial exercise treatment for Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Justin Bieber has recently been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a disease that has temporarily paralysed half of the singer’s face.

Following his health condition, the Baby crooner is taking things slow and resting at his abode.

Interestingly, the 28-year-old singer shared in his Instagram post that he has been practising facial exercises as a part of his treatment to recover from facial paralysis.

“I gotta go get my rest on,” he said, “so I can get my face back to where it’s supposed to be,” said the popular songster.

Interestingly, a group of health experts point out that the disease, which is a rare neurological complication caused by the varicella-zoster virus, mostly affects the facial nerve near the ears and the recovery period varies from person to person.



According to The New York Times, Dr Michael Ison, a professor of infectious diseases, mentioned that anti-viral medications and steroids are considered the primary treatments for Ramsay syndrome.

“Physical therapy is not usually recommended for patients,” added Dr Ison, “but would not be harmful”.

Another health expert Dr Leah Croll neurovascular fellow at NYU Langone Health also commented on Bieber’s treatment.

“Some facial exercises may be helpful for recovery but oral medications including acyclovir or valacyclovir are also important to take in for full improvement,” Dr Croll told ABC News.

Meanwhile, The Indian Express cited Dr Mukherji, the Principal Director and Head of Neurology, Max Healthcare observation.



“Facial exercises are very important. Patients need to protect their eyes. When one eye doesn’t close, there is a chance of developing corneal aberration,” noted Dr Mukherji.

To counter this condition, Dr Mukherji has suggested patients use tear drops and eye protection. Moreover, they should wear glasses when they go out, and tape the eye that has been impacted when they sleep at night.