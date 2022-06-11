Prince Harry called to ‘dish more on royals’ to safeguard memoir sales

File Footage

Experts warn Prince Harry only has a few options to safeguard the futureproofing of his memoir and it revolves around how much dirt he can dish over other royals.



Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie offered insight into the best strategies.

In an appearance on the Royally Obsessed podcast he explained, “Harry really is going out of his way to make sure that there isn’t material in there that can be seen as negative towards the queen or her reign in any way whatsoever.”

“I think as much as the press wants this to be a burn book and an attack on the institution, this is more just about his story.”

Before concluding he also added, “Of course, his story is so much more than just the few years of his life as the Duke of Sussex. I think for people expecting that warts-and-all moment, it’s not going to happen.”