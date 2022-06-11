 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry called to ‘dish more on royals’ to safeguard memoir sales

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 11, 2022

File Footage

Experts warn Prince Harry only has a few options to safeguard the futureproofing of his memoir and it revolves around how much dirt he can dish over other royals.

Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie offered insight into the best strategies.

In an appearance on the Royally Obsessed podcast he explained, “Harry really is going out of his way to make sure that there isn’t material in there that can be seen as negative towards the queen or her reign in any way whatsoever.”

“I think as much as the press wants this to be a burn book and an attack on the institution, this is more just about his story.”

Before concluding he also added, “Of course, his story is so much more than just the few years of his life as the Duke of Sussex. I think for people expecting that warts-and-all moment, it’s not going to happen.”

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez drops gorgeous pics of Britney Spears, Sam Asghari's wedding

Selena Gomez drops gorgeous pics of Britney Spears, Sam Asghari's wedding
Kylie Jenner skips on 'uncomfortable energy' as she runs into Tristan Thompson

Kylie Jenner skips on 'uncomfortable energy' as she runs into Tristan Thompson
Why Sam Neill felt 'extreme reluctance' over becoming James Bond?

Why Sam Neill felt 'extreme reluctance' over becoming James Bond?
Angelina Jolie's children reassure the actor she hasn’t ‘messed up’ her life

Angelina Jolie's children reassure the actor she hasn’t ‘messed up’ her life
Lewis Hamilton opens up about Brad Pitt Formula One film

Lewis Hamilton opens up about Brad Pitt Formula One film
Britney Spears ‘cried’ during her wedding with beau Sam Asghari

Britney Spears ‘cried’ during her wedding with beau Sam Asghari
Expert weighs in on Justin Bieber’s facial exercise treatment for Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Expert weighs in on Justin Bieber’s facial exercise treatment for Ramsay Hunt Syndrome
Drew Barrymore pens heartfelt note for Britney Spears on her ‘fairy tale wedding’

Drew Barrymore pens heartfelt note for Britney Spears on her ‘fairy tale wedding’

Amber Heard daughter Oonagh Paige name meaning disclosed

Amber Heard daughter Oonagh Paige name meaning disclosed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had ‘tantrum’ over ‘not being centre stage’?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had ‘tantrum’ over ‘not being centre stage’?
Britney Spears’ sons didn’t attend wedding to Sam Asghari for shocking reason

Britney Spears’ sons didn’t attend wedding to Sam Asghari for shocking reason
Justin Bieber gets support from wife Hailey, pals amid Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Justin Bieber gets support from wife Hailey, pals amid Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Latest

view all