Saturday Jun 11 2022
Prince Charles’ future rule under threat: ‘Looking dull!’

Saturday Jun 11, 2022

Meghan Markle’s Finding Freedom biographer Omid Scobie has issued a grave warning to Prince Charles over his future aspirations for the monarchy.

He issued the warning in an op-ed for Yahoo and it read, “Speeches from Prince William and Prince Charles during the Platinum Party at the Palace allowed the two heirs to give a taste of what’s to come when they take on new roles in the not-too-distant future.”

“But one couldn’t help but feel a little underwhelmed when looking at the royal landscape without the Queen. And this is where one of many problems lie ahead for the future of The Firm.”

“While we celebrate the Queen’s golden reign, we are also reminded that the future without her might just, dare I say it, look a little dull.”

“Though her successors are no doubt capable in their royal roles, the institution’s next chapter is yet to feel like it aligns with modern-day society, and our expectations within it.”

