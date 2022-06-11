 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Paris Hilton is ‘happy’ for Britney spears, says she ‘Found Her Fairytale’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 11, 2022

Paris Hilton is ‘happy’ for Britney spears, says she ‘Found Her Fairytale’

Paris Hilton has shared her feelings about attending singer Britney Spears wedding.

In a recently released episode of This Is Paris podcast, which Hilton recorded shortly after returning from the not-so-big wedding at Spear’s house, she said: “Hey everyone. I just got home, and I was on my Twitter and saw there were tons of messages since I got photographed going into an event tonight. [I was] keeping it top-secret all week.”

The American socialite shared what he felt after watching the American singer-songwriter walk down the aisle.

“She [Britney] looked stunning, and it made me so see that she found her fairytale, and they are a beautiful couple and just glowing. It just really warmed my heart to see her so happy and free”, added Hilton.

“I did not tell anyone” said Paris explaining why no one knew she was going to be there.

“I was actually asked to DJ for the president and all of the other presidents from around the world for the dinner, but this was more important to me”, the 41-years-old model told the fans.

Confessing her feelings for the fellow Crossroad stars wedding, Paris said, “I'm not gonna go into any details because it was the princess bride's night, and that's her story to tell. But all I can say is I am just so incredibly happy for her."

More From Entertainment:

Neurological expert shares shocking details about Justin Bieber's 'severe' face paralysis

Neurological expert shares shocking details about Justin Bieber's 'severe' face paralysis
Victoria Beckham shares slew of snaps of new family member Simba Beckham

Victoria Beckham shares slew of snaps of new family member Simba Beckham
Prince Charles and Camilla to host a Live show from Queen's home?

Prince Charles and Camilla to host a Live show from Queen's home?
Meghan Markle accused of ‘completely taking over’ Prince Harry

Meghan Markle accused of ‘completely taking over’ Prince Harry
What tactic Tom Cruise uses to maintain his authority? Simon Pegg reveals

What tactic Tom Cruise uses to maintain his authority? Simon Pegg reveals
Paris Jackson is a sight to behold amid shopping night out in LA: see pics

Paris Jackson is a sight to behold amid shopping night out in LA: see pics
Carrie Underwood discloses she cannot face big crowds due to reserved nature

Carrie Underwood discloses she cannot face big crowds due to reserved nature
Liam Payne gets candid about his four-year-old son Bear's Marvel obsession

Liam Payne gets candid about his four-year-old son Bear's Marvel obsession
Will there be a third ‘Top Gun’ film?

Will there be a third ‘Top Gun’ film?
Johnny Depp's win will get him to Pirates as Captain Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp's win will get him to Pirates as Captain Jack Sparrow
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘addicted to drama’ and cause ‘maximum mayhem’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘addicted to drama’ and cause ‘maximum mayhem’
Pakistani rapper Eva B’s song featured in first episode of ‘Ms Marvel’

Pakistani rapper Eva B’s song featured in first episode of ‘Ms Marvel’

Latest

view all