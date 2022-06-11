Paris Hilton is ‘happy’ for Britney spears, says she ‘Found Her Fairytale’

Paris Hilton has shared her feelings about attending singer Britney Spears wedding.

In a recently released episode of This Is Paris podcast, which Hilton recorded shortly after returning from the not-so-big wedding at Spear’s house, she said: “Hey everyone. I just got home, and I was on my Twitter and saw there were tons of messages since I got photographed going into an event tonight. [I was] keeping it top-secret all week.”

The American socialite shared what he felt after watching the American singer-songwriter walk down the aisle.

“She [Britney] looked stunning, and it made me so see that she found her fairytale, and they are a beautiful couple and just glowing. It just really warmed my heart to see her so happy and free”, added Hilton.

“I did not tell anyone” said Paris explaining why no one knew she was going to be there.

“I was actually asked to DJ for the president and all of the other presidents from around the world for the dinner, but this was more important to me”, the 41-years-old model told the fans.

Confessing her feelings for the fellow Crossroad stars wedding, Paris said, “I'm not gonna go into any details because it was the princess bride's night, and that's her story to tell. But all I can say is I am just so incredibly happy for her."