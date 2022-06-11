 
Saturday Jun 11 2022
Moeen Ali open to England Test comeback for Pakistan tour

English cricketer Moeen Ali. — AFP/File
  • Moeen confirms he would be ready to tour Pakistan this winter.
  • “When, or if, (England head coach) Baz McCullum wants me, I’ll definitely play in Pakistan,” he says. 
  • Moeen ended his 64-cap Test career last September.

NOTTINGHAM: Moeen Ali has revealed he would be willing to end his retirement from Test cricket if England ask him to tour Pakistan later this year.

Moeen ended his 64-cap Test career last September after admitting he found it hard to stay motivated for the five-day form of the sport.

But the 34-year-old all-rounder has been impressed by new England coach Brendon McCullum’s impact during the current Test series against New Zealand.

During a commentary stint on BBC’s Test Match Special on Saturday, Moeen confirmed he would be ready to tour Pakistan this winter.

“When, or if, (England head coach) Baz McCullum wants me, I’ll definitely play in Pakistan,” he said.

“I have played Pakistan Super League out there a few years ago but it’s not the same, to travel with an England side there having family background from that part of the world will be amazing.

“It would be a historic event because of England not touring there for so many years.

“I know the support and love you can get out there, they love cricket. It’s really something that’s very appealing for sure.”

Kiwi McCullum and new England Test captain Ben Stokes inspired a five-wicket win over New Zealand at Lord’s in the first Test.

England have found it harder in the ongoing second Test, but Moeen is intrigued at the thought of being part of the new regime.

“I find it very hard to say no to him. He scares me a little bit. We’re going to have a chat and see how it pans out,” he said.

“At the time I said I was retired I felt like I was done. I felt really tired with cricket.”

