Blac Chyna hit with Kim Kardashian diss

Blac Chyna and Alysia Magen, who are fighting in a Saturday night PPV event, came face-to-face for the traditional weigh-in and trash talk moment.

Chyna flexed for cameras as she stepped on the scale, and looked like she's been training hard. First, she grabbed the mic and told Alysia, "I seen your little rap. It was trash." She was referring to an IG post Alysia made to hype the fight.

However, props to social media influencer Alysia for hitting BC with the best comeback possible, saying: "Hey, I'm not Kim Kardashian. I'm going to knock you both out!"

Chyna lunged at her, but a bunch of people stepped in to break it up.

Alysia was taking a shot at Chyna and her trainer, Tamara Frapasella-Fortune ... who beat Kim in a 2010 charity boxing match.

Anyway, after Chyna lost the $100 million defamation trial against the whole Kardashian family ... Alysia knows how to hit her where it hurts. At least outside the ring.

