Sunday Jun 12 2022
Prince Charles asked to 'shut up' amid political 'attempts' to 'destroy' monarchy

Sunday Jun 12, 2022

Prince Charles asked to 'shut up' after political 'attempts' to 'destroy' monarchy

Prince Charles is under intense attack after making controversial statement on Rwanda.

Home Secretary of the United Kingdom, Priti Patel in April announced the deportation of illegal migrants who arrive in the country back to Rwanda. The Prince of Wales, however, opposed the decision, dubbing the approach “appalling.”

A royal source told the Times: “He said he was more than disappointed at the policy.

“He said he thinks the Government’s whole approach is appalling. It was clear he was not impressed with the government’s direction of travel.”

Opposing Charles' reaction to the agreement, Brexiteer Nile Gardiner tweeted: “Prince Charles sending completely wrong message on Rwanda migrant plan, which will act as a strong deterrent to illegal migration from France, which is overwhelmingly economic migration.

“Also wrong approach for a senior royal to comment on Government policy.”

Meanwhile, Nigel Farage added: “Unless Prince Charles wants to destroy the monarchy he had better shut up fast.”

