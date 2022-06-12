 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘terrifying’ royals with memoir rumours

The contents of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s memoir has struck fear in the hearts of the Royal Family and caused them to ‘shun’ the couple completely.

Royal author Christopher Anderson made this claim during his latest appearance on the Royally Us podcast.

He began by admitting, “There's a lot of tension. And what I think it boils down to is not only what happened in the recent past with Megxit. And with the Oprah interview and all that.”

“But the Royal Family is terrified about what is going to be contained in that book that Harry might be publishing at the end of this year.”

“So one can imagine they're thinking, 'well, why make nice now when in a matter of months we could all be skewered?' So that's understandable as well but it's sad.”

“The whole world was watching and waiting to see if fences would be mended, if the Sussexes got back together with the rest of the family.”

“From that standpoint, it was an unmitigated disaster. It's hard to see how the Royal Family could've been any more callous towards the Sussexes.”

“They were meticulously choreographed in every instant to be sidelined and marginalised. If Harry went to London's Jubilee celebrations hoping to mend fences, that didn't happen.”

