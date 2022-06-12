 
Kim Kardashian discloses her true feelings for Johnny Depp

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian had disclosed her true feelings for Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, who recently won a defamation trial against his former wife Amber Heard.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admitted in February 2020 that she had a crush on Johnny Depp.

Kim Kardashian, who is currently dating former Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, admitted her crush to sister Kylie Jenner when the Kardashian sisters were doing an ask-me-anything YouTube video.

The mother of four did not have much to add as to why she was into Depp, but it was an unexpected answer from her.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp popularity has skyrocketed since he won $15 million in a defamation suit against his former partner Amber Heard, who was awarded $2 million.

The jury found that Heard, 36, defamed Depp in describing herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse" in a 2018 op-ed, though she did not identify the actor by name.

Depp held he suffered reputational damage following its publication.

Heard received $2 million in damages because the jury found that one of Depp´s lawyers had defamed her.

