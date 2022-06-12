 
pakistan
Sunday Jun 12 2022
By
Kashif Mushtaq

Over 500 vehicles gutted in Karachi fire

By
Kashif Mushtaq

Sunday Jun 12, 2022

  • Six fire tenders working to contain blaze in central vehicle pool near Karachi's Aziz Bhatti Park
  • Fire department says blaze restricted from spreading further.
  • Say blaze will be doused soon; residential buildings saved.

KARACHI: Over 500 motorcycles, a bus, two rickshaws and six to seven cars kept at a central vehicle pool, commonly known as Nazarat, were reduced to ashes as the bushes near Karachi's Aziz Bhatti Park caught fire.

The fire initially broke out in the bushes, but the flames soon spread to the Nazarat — a place where case property or stolen vehicles are kept after recovery to be presented in court when required — engulfing several cars and other vehicles.

Firefighters and fire tenders were sent to the site soon after the blaze was reported.

"Six fire tenders are working to contain the blaze," the fire department officials said, confirming the number of vehicles lost.

They said that the burning tyres of the vehicles were causing a greater amount of smoke.

The fire has been restricted from spreading further and it will be doused soon, the officials said, adding that firefighting teams were trying to keep the residential apartments safe from the inferno.

More From Pakistan:

COAS General Bajwa leads tri-service military delegation to China

COAS General Bajwa leads tri-service military delegation to China
Budget 2022-23 represents ‘significant improvement’ in several ways, says PM Shehbaz

Budget 2022-23 represents ‘significant improvement’ in several ways, says PM Shehbaz
PM wants authorities to be prepared ahead of heavy rainfall forecast for June end

PM wants authorities to be prepared ahead of heavy rainfall forecast for June end
Swat forest fires rage on, settlements at risk in Marghuzar

Swat forest fires rage on, settlements at risk in Marghuzar
Fawad taunts Marriyum Aurangzeb for playing Candy Crush 'all the time'

Fawad taunts Marriyum Aurangzeb for playing Candy Crush 'all the time'
Soldier martyred in crossfire with terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

Soldier martyred in crossfire with terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR
Train gang rape: Suspects also filmed victim, investigation officer tells court

Train gang rape: Suspects also filmed victim, investigation officer tells court
NA to hold debate on BJP leaders' blasphemous remarks against Prophet (PBUH)

NA to hold debate on BJP leaders' blasphemous remarks against Prophet (PBUH)
IMF unhappy over non-implementation of its income tax proposals: Miftah Ismail

IMF unhappy over non-implementation of its income tax proposals: Miftah Ismail
Pak vs WI: Authorities yet to register FIR against fan who ran into ground, say sources

Pak vs WI: Authorities yet to register FIR against fan who ran into ground, say sources
'Powerful quarters are disturbed due to ongoing crisis,' says Imran Khan

'Powerful quarters are disturbed due to ongoing crisis,' says Imran Khan

Pakistan condemns brutal treatment of Muslims protesting in India

Pakistan condemns brutal treatment of Muslims protesting in India

Latest

view all