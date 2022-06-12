 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell part ways again: 'They are better as friends'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 12, 2022

Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell part ways again: They are better as friends
Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell part ways again: 'They are better as friends'

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell's on-off romance have reportedly come to an end as the duo parted ways again just weeks after reconciliation.

The couple sparked romance in 2020 while working on Mission Impossible 7 but they decided to split up in the summer of last year.

The Hollywood A-list’s private life was brought to the spotlight once again when Atwell joined the star at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in London.

The Sun, however, recently reported that the rekindling romance didn’t work for the duo.

“Tom and Hayley’s relationship was genuine," a source spilt the beans to the outlet.

"In spite of some rumours to the contrary, it was never just for the cameras. Unfortunately it hasn’t worked out for them.

"They get on really well, and have fantastic chemistry, which is why they decided to quietly give the relationship another try earlier this year,” the source added. “They have now decided they are better as friends.”

More From Entertainment:

John Kani turns eye to modern South Africa

John Kani turns eye to modern South Africa
Selena Gomez wears a jumpsuit to Britney Spears’s ‘private’ wedding

Selena Gomez wears a jumpsuit to Britney Spears’s ‘private’ wedding
Meghan Markle reveals Archie and Lilibet sibling bond

Meghan Markle reveals Archie and Lilibet sibling bond
Johnny Depp’s former neighbor accuses actor of ‘spitting in my face’

Johnny Depp’s former neighbor accuses actor of ‘spitting in my face’
Georgina Rodríguez reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with Kathryn Mayorga

Georgina Rodríguez reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with Kathryn Mayorga
Meghan Markle 'nonsense' 40th birthday scheme 'gone down so badly' in UK

Meghan Markle 'nonsense' 40th birthday scheme 'gone down so badly' in UK
Prince Charles 'destroying' monarchy to 'extinction' over Rwanda policy comment

Prince Charles 'destroying' monarchy to 'extinction' over Rwanda policy comment
Kim Kardashian discloses her true feelings for Johnny Depp

Kim Kardashian discloses her true feelings for Johnny Depp
How Queen came to be known as 'Lilibet'?: Read Inside

How Queen came to be known as 'Lilibet'?: Read Inside
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘terrifying’ royals with memoir rumours

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘terrifying’ royals with memoir rumours
Surgeon updates on Justin Bieber’s health

Surgeon updates on Justin Bieber’s health
Prince Charles asked to 'shut up' amid political 'attempts' to 'destroy' monarchy

Prince Charles asked to 'shut up' amid political 'attempts' to 'destroy' monarchy

Latest

view all