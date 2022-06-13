 
Monday Jun 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'looks bad' when compared to Meghan Markle, claims expert

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 13, 2022

Prince Harry has been called the ‘bad cop’ to his wife, Meghan Markle’s, ‘good cop’ by a royal expert, who says that his antics aren’t coming out well when compared to Meghan’s ‘feel good’ factor, reported The Daily Star.

Prince Harry announced his tell-all memoir nearly a year ago, prompting reports that the royal family was nervous and worried about the ‘bombshells’ that he might expose in it.

While the memoir has now been delayed for quite a while, reportedly providing relief to the royal family, when Harry first announced it last year, he was labelled the ‘bad cop’ by royal expert Richard Eden.

At the time, Eden said that Harry ‘digging up’ stories about the royal did not contrast well to his wife Meghan’s ‘feel good’ news; she gave birth to their daughter Lilibet last year and also announced a show with Netflix.

Eden said at the time: “I do think we are getting a sort of element of good cop, bad cop with Meghan and Harry isn’t coming out well.”

“Last week we were on this programme talking about the big Sussex announcement which was a Meghan TV project for Netflix and that was all very positive about her as a feminist role model. And the next week it’s bad Harry, he’s going to be spilling the beans with his tell-all memoirs.”

Eden continued: “This seems to be a narrative that Harry is falling into, that he’s the one making the claims, making the allegations and Meghan is rising above that.”

As for Prince Harry’s own description about his delayed memoir: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become.”

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” Prince Harry also shared. 

