 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘stepping into the unknown’ with Firm

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 12, 2022

File Footage

Royal experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken their first steps into “the unknown” with a visit to the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee.

Royal editor Rusell Myers made this claim in a brand new piece for The Mirror.

His piece branded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK visit a “herald of new beginnings”.

He claimed, “It was the briefest of visits that some predict could herald a new beginning for the Royal Family.”

“But in reality, this reunion is far more likely to be a tentative step into the unknown rather than the remedy to relations fractured beyond recognition.”

Before concluding he speculated upon whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK visit could have been meant as a “genuine act of love and remorse, or simply the latest instalment of a highly publicised soap opera.”

More From Entertainment:

Will Smith gears up for his comeback in major new film post Oscar slap

Will Smith gears up for his comeback in major new film post Oscar slap
Photos: Selena Gomez stuns in white-shirt dress

Photos: Selena Gomez stuns in white-shirt dress
Fans are all saying same thing as Jennifer Lopez slams Shakira collab

Fans are all saying same thing as Jennifer Lopez slams Shakira collab
Kate Middleton can make history at coronation of Prince William

Kate Middleton can make history at coronation of Prince William
Meghan Markle reveals how people can get fit with six minute exercise

Meghan Markle reveals how people can get fit with six minute exercise
Johnny Depp 'Cry-Baby' bike put up for auction at $250,000 after trial

Johnny Depp 'Cry-Baby' bike put up for auction at $250,000 after trial
Cardi B drops financial wisdom: ‘I’m determined to maintain wealth!’

Cardi B drops financial wisdom: ‘I’m determined to maintain wealth!’
Shakira, Gerard Pique's relationship had 'many problems' before break-up: reports

Shakira, Gerard Pique's relationship had 'many problems' before break-up: reports
Camilla seemingly following in Meghan Markle's footsteps to gain popularity

Camilla seemingly following in Meghan Markle's footsteps to gain popularity
Meghan Markle ‘in fall from grace’: Signs are there!’

Meghan Markle ‘in fall from grace’: Signs are there!’
Zayn Malik restores One Direction fans' hopes amid Liam Payne's swipe: Watch

Zayn Malik restores One Direction fans' hopes amid Liam Payne's swipe: Watch
Rich Paul looks forward to being 'different dad' amid Adele's romance

Rich Paul looks forward to being 'different dad' amid Adele's romance

Latest

view all