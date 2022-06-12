Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘stepping into the unknown’ with Firm

File Footage

Royal experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken their first steps into “the unknown” with a visit to the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee.



Royal editor Rusell Myers made this claim in a brand new piece for The Mirror.

His piece branded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK visit a “herald of new beginnings”.

He claimed, “It was the briefest of visits that some predict could herald a new beginning for the Royal Family.”

“But in reality, this reunion is far more likely to be a tentative step into the unknown rather than the remedy to relations fractured beyond recognition.”

Before concluding he speculated upon whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK visit could have been meant as a “genuine act of love and remorse, or simply the latest instalment of a highly publicised soap opera.”