Sunday Jun 12 2022
Gerard Pique's rumoured beau breaks silence after footballer's split from Shakira

Sunday Jun 12, 2022

Gerard Pique's rumoured beau breaks silence after footballer's split from Shakira

The young woman who was linked with Shakira and Gerard Pique’s break-up has broken her silence on the rumours that the Spanish footballer.

During her conversation, Laura Roige – Telecinco programme’s correspondent, the young woman who goes by the initials C. M., told the ‘truth’.

"She is overwhelmed with all this, she did not think that the information could come to light," said Roige.

“She has been involved in this story without wanting to and wants to make her truth clear, she wants to remain anonymous but has given us permission to transcribe the conversation we have had with her,” the journalist added.

Pique’s rumoured girlfriend reportedly said, “I would like to clarify that I do not know Gerard Pique at all, they have linked me to him without meaning because of the description of the supposed girl and they have awarded me the role-taking advantage of the fact that I do not have social media because I am doing my final exams.”

"It's not me and I don't know her, so please leave me alone, people are blasting me for things I haven't done, anything that comes out with my name will be met with a lawsuit (...) I don't understand why they've gotten me in the way,” she said.

"I guess because they need someone to change the subject and confuse everyone, although what they've told me is that the real girl is going to come out soon, I hope that's how they leave me in peace and be able to go back to studying calmly, which is what matters to me,” she explained.

