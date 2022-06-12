Johnny Depp's fan support 'snowballed' thanks to lawsuit against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s support seemingly 'snowballed' after he won his bombshell lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, experts shared.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star’s fans seemingly went quiet after Depp was accused of domestic abuse by Heard in 2016.

The public relations experts are of the view that the recent trial helped him regain fans’ support.

The Guardian quoted Juda Engelmayer – a PR expert at Herald PR, who weighed in on the matter.

“Depp’s had a natural fanbase and the trial reinvigorated it, reinforced it, and brought in other people who were on the fence when they realized it was OK to support Johnny Depp,” she said.

“People were initially reluctant to get behind the man in a case like this because you don’t want to be the one attacked on social media for supporting the ‘abuser’,” said Engelmayer.

“Until the fans realized they had a support base among each other, and the trial allowed for that, you didn’t see that much support. Then it snowballed.”