 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp's fan support 'snowballed' thanks to lawsuit against Amber Heard

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 12, 2022

Johnny Depps fan support snowballed thanks to lawsuit against Amber Heard
Johnny Depp's fan support 'snowballed' thanks to lawsuit against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp’s support seemingly 'snowballed' after he won his bombshell lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, experts shared.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star’s fans seemingly went quiet after Depp was accused of domestic abuse by Heard in 2016.

The public relations experts are of the view that the recent trial helped him regain fans’ support.

The Guardian quoted Juda Engelmayer – a PR expert at Herald PR, who weighed in on the matter.

“Depp’s had a natural fanbase and the trial reinvigorated it, reinforced it, and brought in other people who were on the fence when they realized it was OK to support Johnny Depp,” she said.

“People were initially reluctant to get behind the man in a case like this because you don’t want to be the one attacked on social media for supporting the ‘abuser’,” said Engelmayer.

“Until the fans realized they had a support base among each other, and the trial allowed for that, you didn’t see that much support. Then it snowballed.”

More From Entertainment:

Gerard Pique's rumoured beau breaks silence after footballer's split from Shakira

Gerard Pique's rumoured beau breaks silence after footballer's split from Shakira
Royals ‘completely ignored’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at Jubilee

Royals ‘completely ignored’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at Jubilee
Prince Harry’s reunion with Queen ‘pointless’: ‘Memoir will reopen wounds!’

Prince Harry’s reunion with Queen ‘pointless’: ‘Memoir will reopen wounds!’
Bill Maher blames Hollywood for glorifying gun violence in films

Bill Maher blames Hollywood for glorifying gun violence in films
Amber Heard ripped for flying private jet but claiming she cannot afford to pay $10m

Amber Heard ripped for flying private jet but claiming she cannot afford to pay $10m
Meghan Markle accused of having a ‘lack of intelligence’: report

Meghan Markle accused of having a ‘lack of intelligence’: report
Will Smith gears up for his comeback in major new film post Oscar slap

Will Smith gears up for his comeback in major new film post Oscar slap
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle handed ‘bitter pill to swollow’ by Queen

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle handed ‘bitter pill to swollow’ by Queen
Cardi B talks negatives of fame: ‘My life’s not mine anymore’

Cardi B talks negatives of fame: ‘My life’s not mine anymore’
Photos: Selena Gomez stuns in white-shirt dress

Photos: Selena Gomez stuns in white-shirt dress
Fans are all saying same thing as Jennifer Lopez slams Shakira collab

Fans are all saying same thing as Jennifer Lopez slams Shakira collab
Kate Middleton can make history at coronation of Prince William

Kate Middleton can make history at coronation of Prince William

Latest

view all