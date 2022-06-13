 
entertainment
Monday Jun 13 2022
Web Desk

Why is Johnny Depp ignoring Angelina Jolie who warned him about Amber Heard?

Monday Jun 13, 2022

Johnny Depp saw a sharp increase in his Instagram followers during his defamation lawsuit trial against former wife Amber Heard.

The actor's followers had doubled after he won the lawsuit. He has also added some more people to his list of the people he is following.

Most recently, Depp started following 'Wonder Woman' actress Gal Gadot.

Last month he started following Jennifer Aniston and some other celebrities.

Some of his fans are wondering why the actor has not followed Angelina Jolie, who had reportedly warned him against dating Amber Heard.

Depp’s longtime friend Angelina Jolie had warned him about Amber Heard and showed her “dislike” towards the Aquaman star amid the promotion of their then releasing film “The Tourist” back in 2010.

According to a 2014 report from the "National Enquirer", Jolie was not fond of Heard since the very beginning of her relationship with Depp.

