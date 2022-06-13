Toby Keith spent last 6 months receiving chemo, surgery after cancer diagnosis

Country musician Toby Keith has disclosed that he had spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery after he was diagnosed with stomach cancer.



The country music star, 60 took to Instagram and announced that he was diagnosed with cancer last fall.

In the statement, the I Love This Bar singer said, “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.

“I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait. –T”, he concluded.

Fans and friends flooded the comment section with good wishes and prayers.