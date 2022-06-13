 
When will Eidul Azha and Ashura be in Pakistan this year?

A cow decorated with colourful flowers is seen at a cattle market. — Reuters/File
A cow decorated with colourful flowers is seen at a cattle market. — Reuters/File

  • Astronomer Dr Javed Iqbal reveals possible dates of Eidul Azha and Ashura in Pakistan.
  • Says Islamic date on June 29 will also be 29 this year.
  • Says moon will not be visible on June 29 due to short duration of sunset.

KARACHI: Eidul Azha is likely to be celebrated in Pakistan on July 10, while Ashura (10th Muharram) is expected to fall on August 8, Dr Javed Iqbal, Karachi University’s Institute of Space Science and Technology head said while revealing the possible dates for the occasions.

According to Dr Iqbal, the Islamic date on June 29 will also be 29 this year.

"The altitude of the moon will be less than 5 degrees when the sun sets that day (June 29) and the moon will not be visible as the duration of the setting of the sun and the moon will be only 30 minutes," he said.

The astronomer said the first Zilhaj will be on July 1, while Eidul Azha will be observed on July 10. On the start of the Islamic calendar, he said the first of Muharram will be on July 30 and the day of Ashura will be on August 8.

