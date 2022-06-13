Video: Bushra Iqbal shares prayers made for Aamir Liaquat at Masjid-e-Nabawi

Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain's first wife Bushra Iqbal (L) and a scene showing worshippers at the Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH). —Instagram/@syedabuhsraiqbal

TV anchor and first wife of Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain, Bushra Iqbal, posted a video on her Instagram showing that special prayers were said for the deceased at the holy site of Masjid-e-Nabawi.

In the video, one of Hussain's old friends could be heard praying for Liaquat's forgiveness and peace.

His friend could be heard mentioning how Hussain was laid to rest on the blessed day of Friday.

"Ever since I heard of his death, my heart is very sad. Aamir Liaquat was very attached to Madinah," he added.

The caption of the video read: "This prayer was sent to me from Masjid-e-Nabawi in the afternoon by a brother of mine and an old friend of Aamir's while he was being buried here."

She also prayed for the televangelist in the caption.

Hussain, a prominent name in the media industry, was found dead at his Karachi residence on June 9 and was laid to rest on June 10 at the Abdullah Shah Ghazi cemetery.