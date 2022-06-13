Lilibet, Meghan Markle resemblance is uncanny?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter Lilibet last year and celebrated her first birthday on June 4 in UK during the platinum jubilee celebrations of Queen Elizabeth.



Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born in California and was named in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname has been Lilibet since she was a child.

The royal couple also released a new photo of their daughter Lilibet celebrating her first birthday in the backyard of Frogmore Cottage.

Wearing a light blue frock and white bow on her head, the red-haired toddler sat on the grass in a candid snapshot.

Now, the eagled-eyed royal fans have spotted how Lilibet looks just like her mom Meghan at the same age after a fan shared the side-by-side photo of the mother-daughter duo.



With her adorable up-turned nose and big brown eyes, royal fans have pointed out uncanny resemblance between Lilibet and Meghan at the same age on Twitter.

Meanwhile, she has also taken after her father Prince Harry with bright red hair.