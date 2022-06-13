 
Monday Jun 13 2022
Web Desk

Prince William joining TikTok?

Web Desk

Monday Jun 13, 2022

Prince William has reportedly been considering creating his own royal TikTok account to rebrand and ‘change’ the idea of the monarchy.

A senior Palace aide has brought this news to light according to a report by the Daily Star.

The aide was quoted saying, “He is very aware of the need to use new ways of communication. I wouldn’t rule out a Cambridge appearance on TikTok.”

“He understands that a life of public service in the 21st century is going to be done differently to your grandmother and father.”

“He realises the world is a different place to when his grandmother took it on and we’re in very different times. He is going to step up and deliver.”

Despite his ambitions, it appears the royal is still apprehensive about the idea because “We are still calling ourselves young, but we are not. I don’t see myself as that young any more.”

