Bad Bunny lands in legal trouble ahead of Super Bowl performance

Bad Bunny has come under fire for allegedly using a woman’s voice recording without her consent on his 2025 album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, and 2018 song, Solo de Mi.

The accuser, Tainaly Y. Serrano Rivera, has filed a lawsuit against the Puerto Rican singer, 31, worth $16 million, ahead of his grand performance at the Super Bowl stage in February.

The audio, which Rivera claims is hers, says, “Mira, puñeta, no me quiten el perrero,” translating to, “Listen, damn it, don’t take away my vibe.”

She claimed that Bad Bunny had used the audio in live performances, merchandise, and other commercial uses without informing her.

Rivera also named Bad Bunny’s producer, La Paciencia (Roberto Rosado), in the legal documents, claiming that he had asked her to make the recording without informing her of what the deal entailed.

The legal documents demand the hefty sum in damages for violating her privacy and require the rapper and his label to answer in court in May.

The MONACO hitmaker achieved chart-topping success in 2025, but the legal drama could potentially be a setback for him.