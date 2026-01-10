Elle Fanning sheds light on filming 'Hunger Games' prequel as an 'O.G fan'

Elle Fanning gushes about playing Effie Trinket in new 'Hunger Games' movie

Elle Fanning, the young Effie Trinket in the upcoming Hunger Games film, had the time of her life in Panem while working on The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

The 27-year-old actress shared that as a die-hard fan of the original Hunger Games movies, she was soaking in every minute of her life as Effie Trinket on set.

The Complete Unknown star shared that she has numerous selfies from the shoot dressed up as the eccentric fan-favourite character, which she can only show after the film is released.

“I love Panem. I mean, I am a big like O.G. film fan, you know? I love the movies. They’re very comforting to me. They’re such a great plane watch … just watch them all back to back,” the All the Bright Places star told People Magazine.

She continued, “That world is so great. The acting is so great. And I got a little taste of some good costumes … I have a lot of selfies on my phone.”

Fanning’s fans will get a look at the young Effie in theatres on November 20, at the prequel’s release.