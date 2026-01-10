‘Great’ co-stars Nicholas Hoult, Elle Fanning latest reunion melts hearts

Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult stole the spotlight with The Great reunion moment this award season.

The two actors, who played on-screen couple portraying Catherine the Great and Peter III in Hulu’s hit series, attended the 2026 Astra Film Awards.

They were not only seen together for the first time in a couple of years since their drama concluded in 2023, but also shared a special moment during the star-studded ceremony at the Sofitel Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.

On Friday night, January 9, the 36-year-old heartthrob took the stage at the annual event to present his former co-star with the Vanguard Award.

Wearing a custom Rodarte gown with Aquazzura shoes and a Cartier ring, the 27-year-old blonde beauty received her latest accolade from her The Great co-stars hands.

The Nosferatu actor and the A Complete Unknown actress looked adorable as they exchanged warm smiles and laughter throughout the presentation.

They later posed together on the black carpet, delighting photographers and fans alike.

In addition to Elle’s Vanguard Award, her film Sentimental Value won Best International Feature, while co-star Stellan Skarsgård took home Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture Drama.

Meanwhile, Nicholous’s latest movie Superman received the award for Best Action or Sci-Fiction Feature.

The night before melting fans’ hearts with Nicholas, Elle attended the Louis Vuitton and W Magazine Intimate Awards Season Dinner, joining a host of other celebrities.