Ann-Margret recalls special bond with Bette Davis

Ann‑Margret is remembering the kindness of a Hollywood legend during her very first film role.

The now 84-year-old actress told Interview Magazine that her debut in the 1961 movie Pocketful of Miracles was made unforgettable thanks to her late co‑star Bette Davis.

Despite Davis’s reputation for being difficult Ann‑Margret said she experienced a softer, protective side of the two‑time Oscar winner.

“I played her daughter and I really felt like it.”

She recalled being nervous about her close‑up as she was not yet familiar with the technicalities of filmmaking.

That’s when Davis stepped in.

“…she stopped all the filming and said, ‘Ann‑Margret, this is your close‑up, I want you to look as good as you possibly can. Makeup! Hair!’” she explained.

The crew immediately responded ensuring the young actress looked her best before cameras rolled again.

“Oh, she was lookin’ out for me,” Ann‑Margret said, reflecting on Davis’s unexpected mentorship.

Davis, remembered for iconic performances in All About Eve, What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?, and Jezebel, passed away in 1989 at age 81.

For Ann‑Margret, the two-time Oscar-winner’s generosity on set remains a cherished memory from the start of her career.